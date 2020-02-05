Shelby County EMA seeing success from new alert system

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - With the threat for some nasty weather tomorrow, the Shelby County EMA wants to remind folks to sign up for their new alert system.
In mid-December when that EF0 tornado hit Montevallo, the Shelby County EMA was able to contact 8500 people at 10 o’clock at night to alert them.
The EMA says they have also used it in hazmat situations. That alerted people in surrounding businesses and homes to stay put until they were given the all clear.
Using the app to do this freed up first responders from having to go door to door.
Hub Harvey with the Shelby County EMA says that in less than a minute this system can contact a couple thousand people.
“When we were dealing with severe weather, seconds literally count. At the same time the system is reaching out to people with the Everbridge App - sending text messages to them through different channels,” he explains.
You can find out how to sign up for this alert system on our website, but it is so important to have multiple ways to get these weather alerts. Be sure to download our WBRC weather app for up to date weather coverage.
