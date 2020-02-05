Sarah Ashlee Barker ‘It’s an emotional feeling’ after signing with Georgia on NSD

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Spain Park senior basketball player Sarah Ashlee Barker has waited her entire life for National Signing Day.
After watching her brother sign a scholarship with Alabama a couple of years ago, Barker was excited to finally take part in this day as she signed a basketball scholarship with the University of Georgia.
“After having two knee surgeries, I never knew I would be able to play at the level I am now. Just knowing how God has worked through me and inside of me, it’s an emotional feeling,” Sarah Ashlee Barker said.
Barker committed to Georgia in 2018, but made it official on National Signing Day. “Just because of how competitive I am, I want to try and start, but I know I’m going to be at the end and a freshman and I’m going to have to work my way up, but I’m going to work my tail off to try and play as much as I can,” Barker added.
Barker is one of a dozen student-athletes at Spain Park High School to sign athletic scholarships on Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.