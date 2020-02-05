Northport sales tax increase helps new developments in the works

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - City leaders in Northport are sharing the big plans they have for new developments and improvements in the works.
Some of that will be made possible thanks to a one-cent sales tax increase that went into effect last fall.
Road improvements and reeling in big business into Northport is on the books this year.
Northport Mayor Donna Aaron said the money made from the one-cent sales tax hike will go primarily into their general fund.
Although they don’t know how much it will generate some of the money will be used to give Main Avenue in downtown Northport, along with many other streets, a serious makeover.
Working to re-pave several of the old roads in town, for mainly safety concerns Aaron said is a top priority this year.
A committee to take a look at potential green space for recreational activities for kids and families has also been formed.
Big development projects involving more stores, hotels, restaurants, condos, a train station and more are coming to the city too. “The best is yet to come and we want to continue our progress. It’s not just downtown that’s growing, it’s out 82 past the Lowes project too,” said Aaron.
There’s not a timeline yet for when some of the construction for the re-paving and other projects in Northport will start.
