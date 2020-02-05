$20 million cash donation given to the University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama is getting a major financial donation. The school announced today a multi-million dollar gift that will help academics and athletics.
Birmingham couple C.T. and Kelley Fitzpatrick are giving the school a $20 million gift. That donation will support athletic facilities at UA and help the Culverhouse College of Business.
Counting this most recent gift, the Fitzpatricks will be responsible for giving $24 million to the University. That will make them the largest cash donors in school history.
The money will help establish the C.T. and Kelley Fitzpatrick Center for Value Investing, provide funding for research in value investing, enhance the Culverhouse Investment Management Group student-led investment program, elevate the Fitzpatrick Endowed Chair of Value Investing to the C.T. and Kelley Fitzpatrick Endowed Director of the Center for Value Investing.
A UA alumnus, C.T. Fitzpatrick, is the founder and CEO of Vulcan Value Partners Value investing. The program involves learning how to invest in companies that appear to be undervalued in the market.
The Dean of Alabama’s business school called this a great investment for the program and it’s students.
“We’re just very thrilled and actually just pretty humbled that they believe in us this much that they want to support our programs and our students,” Dean Kay Palan of the Culverhouse College of Business explained.
Dean Palan added the donation will allow them to make the University of Alabama the go to school for value investing and research.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.