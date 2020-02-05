Man charged with capital murder in the death of the St. Clair County DA’s son

ST. CLAIR CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Michael Dale Iervolino of Odenville is now charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Nicholas Sloan Harmon.
Harmon was the son of St. Clair County’s District Attorney.
Iervolino is being held in jail on no bond until his court appearance on March 5.
“Nicholas was a good man. He was a good citizen of St. Clair County and a great serviceman for his country,” Chief Thomas Hunt, Moody Police Chief said.
Harmon, known as “Boo” was a crew chief with the Alabama national guard and was about to obtain his pilot license. His death affected many in St. Clair County.
“In my 27 years of law enforcement the last eleven hours have been the most difficult,” Sheriff Billy Murray said.
