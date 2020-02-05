For the love of a breadstick bouquet

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - What says love more than a bouquet of breadsticks?
Olive Garden is offering the Breadstick Bouquet in-restaurant for the first time starting February 13.
This year’s bouquets feature new designs and are paired with chocolate mint boxes for your favorite after-dinner mints.
The bouquet wrappers and chocolate boxes will be included in Olive Garden’s special Valentine’s Day ToGo Dinner for Two starting at $34.99.
If you want to snag the wrappers in advance, the Breadstick Bouquet wrappers are also available now for download on Olive Garden's website.
You can learn more about the dinners and the bouquets by clicking on this link.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.