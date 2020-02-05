Hoover Bio Bucs competing at Lexus Eco Challenge

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - If you get tongue tied every time someone asks you about climate change and carbon footprints, you should feel good after watching some Hoover High students in action.
They are part of a club called the Bio Bucs, and they compete to prove they know what they are talking about.
Their STEM coach and AP Environmental Science teacher, Janet Ort, says the Bucs have a history of winning at the Lexus Eco Challenge.
"We've won two years in a row at a competition called the Lexus Eco Challenge, identify an eco-problem and figure out how to make it better or gives solutions to solve it," says Ort.
That win came with $10,000 to split among the students and the High school. "Last year we studied some particle pollution and mapped that in different parts of Birmingham and we were really successful at the regional level and the national level," says Ort.
It’s not enough for them to understand problems facing our ecosystem, they are working to help all of us learn more too.
“This year once again for the climate and energy challenge, we developed way to trace carbon dioxide to make it visible,” says Ort. “So, the people can understand more about carbon dioxide - the kids designed sensors and then we designed games to help people understand that in classrooms."
They even hosted a climate change forum.
“We invited the world famous Dr. James McClintock to come talk about climate change and we had 240 people show up and with that and getting the word out and putting things on websites and collecting data,” says Ort. “We were able to win one of the eight regional prizes."
Ort says her students are now working with the company that makes the carbon sensors to help set up a network of students around the world sharing ideas and findings.
Senior Noel Ponder says she didn't even want to be a part of the team at first because she knew it would take a lot of work, but she's the one who designed the base to help stabilize the sensor when the team is collecting data on carbon from the ground.
She's even created a game to help people better understand the way carbon moves. Being on the team has really impacted her.
"Before my game I didn't know how much carbon it takes to make jeans and raise cows,” says Ponder. Those are stuff I didn't think about, but now I do... I limit how much meat I eat in a week and I try not to buy as much new clothes because it takes so much carbon and energy to make those things".
They also figured out how to use those sensors, which are not waterproof, while collecting carbon data from the water.
"We created our vessel so that we could create a sort of pocket of air only being affected by what's underneath it," says Carson Perry.
Perry is also a senior and says he too feels compelled to do his part to protect our eco system.
"So, when I found out she had a whole team dedicated to making real change I had to join," says Perry.
Each one has a story of how the club has influenced them.
Abhinav Gullapalli plans to explore environmental science through computer science in college.
"We got to explore research, learning how to become innovators and problem solvers,” says Gullapalli. " So, learning in this experience in class, I want to take it forward and go on the projects on my own too." It’s the fourth time the Bio Bucs have won the regional competition.
Ort says last year was the first time they won the national contest. They hope to do it again next month.
