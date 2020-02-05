Kimberly police officer shot during chase on I-65 in north Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Kimberly police officer is in critical condition after he was shot during a pursuit on Interstate 65 in north Jefferson County Tuesday evening.
The incident happened around exit 281 on I-65 in northern Jefferson County.
There aren’t many additional details available, but officials say the officer was taken by ambulance to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for treatment.
An official with the city of Kimberly says the officer, who has not yet been identified, is in critical condition.
We’ll update you with more information as it is confirmed by authorities.
