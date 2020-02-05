Heart Gallery Alabama: Briegh

Briegh, born October 2004, is a very talented child who enjoys drawing, painting, and any type of art.
She likes playing on her phone and getting her nails done.
Briegh would do well in a family where she is the only child or with a single mom.
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
