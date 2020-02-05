FIRST ALERT: Severe storms still possible Wednesday and early Thursday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning! We are starting the day with clouds and spotty showers mainly along and north of I-20. Temperatures remain well above average with most of us in the 60s. We are seeing some showers and even thunderstorms moving through parts of Central Alabama this morning. A few storms have been severe in Mississippi, so we will watch for the small potential of a strong or severe storm in west Alabama during the morning hours. Main bulk of rain and storms will arrive later today during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures are expected to warm into the lower 70s this afternoon. With plenty of wind shear and some unstable air in place, severe storms are possible across all of Central Alabama today. Main concerns will be damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and small hail. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings today, tonight, and into early tomorrow morning as this system looks to be a slow mover. Along with the potential to see severe storms, we will have to worry about potential flooding too.