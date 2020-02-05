FIRST ALERT: Severe storms still possible Wednesday and early Thursday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning! We are starting the day with clouds and spotty showers mainly along and north of I-20. Temperatures remain well above average with most of us in the 60s. We are seeing some showers and even thunderstorms moving through parts of Central Alabama this morning. A few storms have been severe in Mississippi, so we will watch for the small potential of a strong or severe storm in west Alabama during the morning hours. Main bulk of rain and storms will arrive later today during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures are expected to warm into the lower 70s this afternoon. With plenty of wind shear and some unstable air in place, severe storms are possible across all of Central Alabama today. Main concerns will be damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and small hail. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings today, tonight, and into early tomorrow morning as this system looks to be a slow mover. Along with the potential to see severe storms, we will have to worry about potential flooding too.
FIRST ALERT FOR SEVERE STORMS: The timing to see strong and severe storms will likely begin as early as 2-3 p.m. in west Alabama. The threat will slowly shift east as we head into tonight and early Thursday morning. The latest models are showing the highest potential for severe storms to occur in west Alabama for areas like Marion, Winston, Walker, Lamar, Pickens, Fayette, Tuscaloosa, Hale, and Greene counties. Models then show another surge of moisture moving into our southeastern counties early Thursday morning between midnight and 9 a.m. as a line of storms develop and slowly advance eastward. Storms that form in this second wave will have the potential to be strong or severe. It will be vital that you have multiple ways to receive critical weather information. A standard slight risk includes most of Central Alabama today and tonight. Severe threat will be possible tomorrow morning in east Alabama as a marginal or low-end risk has been issued. By Thursday afternoon, severe weather will end for Alabama as it moves into parts of Georgia.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Areas along I-65 and all of east Alabama are in a flash flood watch through Thursday evening at 6 p.m. Rainfall totals of 2-4 inches are appearing likely. With slow moving storms moving over the same spots, we will be watching out for the potential to see flash flooding. Remember that if a road is covered in water that you should turn around. Never drive through it. Areas in west Alabama not included in the watch could pick up 1-3 inches of rain. Bulk of the heavy rain should finally move out of our area Thursday night. Wrap around showers will be possible Thursday night into Friday morning.
SEVERE WEATHER BUST?: There’s a small chance our severe threat could decrease if storms develop along the Gulf Coast today. If this happens, it could limit the ingredients needed to support severe storms. If storms end up not developing along the coast, it is possible that our severe threat could increase. It will be a critical part of our forecast. We will only know once we see the storms develop this afternoon. Our best advice is to be prepared for stormy weather today and tonight. We will keep you updated all day through our WBRC First Alert Weather App.
COOLER FRIDAY: We could see some wrap around moisture behind this system Thursday night into Friday morning. With temperatures dropping into the mid-30s, it would not surprise me if we saw a few flurries develop in higher elevations of North Alabama during this time frame. Moisture will be very limited, so I am not expecting any issues. We will trend dry and breezy Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s.
WEEKEND FORECAST: We are expecting another chance for showers to develop across Central Alabama Saturday afternoon and evening as a weak cold front moves through our state. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 50s Saturday. Most of the rain should be out of here by Sunday morning. Sunday will likely be our best day of the next seven as we will enjoy dry conditions, a sunny sky, and highs climbing into the lower 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Unfortunately, next week is also looking unsettled and unusually warm. Models are showing temperatures climbing well into the 70s by next Tuesday and Wednesday with rain chances on the increase. With temperatures this warm, we will have to monitor the potential to see strong and severe storms across the Southeast. It is too early to know exactly how this upcoming system will develop or impact our area. We will watch the model trends and let you know once we get through these storms today and tomorrow.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information regarding the severe potential today. We will keep you updated through there.
Stay weather aware today!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.