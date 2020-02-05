Chelsea Park Elementary gets 75 Chromebooks from tax increase

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - Schools in Chelsea are already reaping the benefits of the sales tax increase in a big way. And it only went into effect in October.
Chelsea Park Elementary has a $24,000 grant coming their way thanks to the one cent sales tax increase. The money will help buy 75 google Chromebooks for kindergarten and first grade students. Five Chromebooks in every kindergarten class and five in every first grade class.
It took years for the PTO to raise enough money for the other grades to have Chromebooks. The principal of Chelsea Elementary, Jennifer Galloway, says that she is shocked that it took less than three months for their grant to come through.
“You know when the tax was passed, I could never really envision what has already happened, and to see how it’s already impacting all of Chelsea schools in such a positive way. It really blows my mind,” she explains.
She hopes to apply for another grant soon to get more interactive furniture in classrooms.
