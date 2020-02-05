Behind the Front: Always be weather aware

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice talks with John De Block with National Weather Service Birmingham. De Block is a Warning Coordination Meteorologist for NWS. Dice and De Block talk about the fact we’ve already had several weather deaths in Alabama this year. Severe weather happens year-round in Alabama, and both meteorologists agree the first key to staying safe is always be weather aware and weather prepared.