34 athletes sign scholarships at Hoover’s National Signing Day Ceremony

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thirty-four student athletes signed scholarships at Hoover High School on Wednesday for National Signing Day. Hoover quarterback Robby Ashford was one of those athletes. Ashford, who will play both football and baseball in college, opened up about why he decommitted from Ole Miss to sign with the University of Oregon.
“With the coaching changes at Ole Miss, the same week I decommitted from Ole Miss is the same week I took a visit to Oregon and me and my family fell in love,” said Robby Ashford.
Below is a list of all the student-athletes who signed scholarships Wednesday:
Soccer, Boys
Seth Davis, University of Southern Indiana
Richard Ujueta, Belhaven University
Soccer, Girls
Ellie Alexander, Faulkner University
Taylor Girouard, William Carey University
Haley Lowell, Oglethorpe University
Kyla Shaw, Belhaven University
Mackenzie Smith, University of Memphis
Softball
Atira McGowan, Mercer University
Jordan Moore, Samford University
Harper Niblett, Wallace State Community College
Katie Norris, Millsaps College
Olivia Woodruff, Hunter College
Track and Field
Jonathan Martin, University of Alabama
Anna Kay Clark, Harding University
Volleyball
Laurel Burkhardt, The University of the South
Amelia Johnigan, University of West Alabama
Basketball
P.J. King, University of Mobile
Madison Adamson, United State Air Force Academy
Baseball
Avery Anderson, Mississippi University for Women
Colby Davis, Marion Military Institute
Lawrence Hammonds, Snead State Community College
Colson Lawrence, Wallace State Community College
Kole Roberts, Snead State Community College
Football
Robby Ashford, University of Oregon
David Bodden, West Georgia
Jamari Buye, ITASCA Community College
Kory Chapman, Austin Peay State University
Joseph Davis, Miles College
Anthony Hayes, ITASCA Community College
Seth Parker, Columbia University
Aarren Smith, University of West Alabama
Juan Sparks, Morgan State University
Cooper Tullo, Belhaven University
Kobe Williams, Millsaps College
