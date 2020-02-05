34 athletes sign scholarships at Hoover’s National Signing Day Ceremony

34 athletes sign scholarships at Hoover’s National Signing Day Ceremony
By Christina Chambers | February 5, 2020 at 12:29 PM CST - Updated February 5 at 12:29 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thirty-four student athletes signed scholarships at Hoover High School on Wednesday for National Signing Day. Hoover quarterback Robby Ashford was one of those athletes. Ashford, who will play both football and baseball in college, opened up about why he decommitted from Ole Miss to sign with the University of Oregon.

“With the coaching changes at Ole Miss, the same week I decommitted from Ole Miss is the same week I took a visit to Oregon and me and my family fell in love,” said Robby Ashford.

Below is a list of all the student-athletes who signed scholarships Wednesday:

Soccer, Boys

Seth Davis, University of Southern Indiana

Richard Ujueta, Belhaven University

Soccer, Girls

Ellie Alexander, Faulkner University

Taylor Girouard, William Carey University

Haley Lowell, Oglethorpe University

Kyla Shaw, Belhaven University

Mackenzie Smith, University of Memphis

Softball

Atira McGowan, Mercer University

Jordan Moore, Samford University

Harper Niblett, Wallace State Community College

Katie Norris, Millsaps College

Olivia Woodruff, Hunter College

Track and Field

Jonathan Martin, University of Alabama

Anna Kay Clark, Harding University

Volleyball

Laurel Burkhardt, The University of the South

Amelia Johnigan, University of West Alabama

Basketball

P.J. King, University of Mobile

Madison Adamson, United State Air Force Academy

Baseball

Avery Anderson, Mississippi University for Women

Colby Davis, Marion Military Institute

Lawrence Hammonds, Snead State Community College

Colson Lawrence, Wallace State Community College

Kole Roberts, Snead State Community College

Football

Robby Ashford, University of Oregon

David Bodden, West Georgia

Jamari Buye, ITASCA Community College

Kory Chapman, Austin Peay State University

Joseph Davis, Miles College

Anthony Hayes, ITASCA Community College

Seth Parker, Columbia University

Aarren Smith, University of West Alabama

Juan Sparks, Morgan State University

Cooper Tullo, Belhaven University

Kobe Williams, Millsaps College

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.