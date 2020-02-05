Alabama’s top 3 recruiting 2020 recruiting class

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama football signed three more student-athletes Wednesday on National Signing Day bringing the total for the 2020 signing class to 25.
22 student-athletes signed back in December.
Javon Baker, Jamil Burroughs and Damieon George signed Wednesday.
The 25 high school players come from eight states – Alabama (9), California (2), Florida (3), Georgia (5), Louisiana (1), Maryland (1), Ohio (1) and Texas (3). Listed by position, the Crimson Tide added to its roster – five defensive linemen, four players apiece at linebacker and defensive back, along with three running backs, wide receivers and offensive linemen, one player at quarterback, tight end and athlete.
Alabama's 2020 signing class ranks No. 2 nationally by 247Sports and third by ESPN and Rivals.
2020 Alabama Early Signing Day Roster (25)
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown/Previous School
William Anderson Jr. LB 6-4 230 Hampton, Ga./Dutchtown
Javon Baker WR 6-2 195 Powder Springs, Ga./McEachern
Brian Branch DB 6-0 185 Tyrone, Ga./Sandy Creek
Chris Braswell LB 6-3 220 Baltimore, Md./St. Frances Academy
Jackson Bratton LB 6-3 233 Muscle Shoals, Ala./Muscle Shoals
Jamil Burroughs DL 6-3 321 Powder Springs, Ga./McEachern
Caden Clark TE 6-4 258 Akron, Ohio/Archbishop Hoban
Javion Cohen OL 6-4 296 Phenix City, Ala./Central
Kyle Edwards RB 6-0 205 Destrehan, La./Destrehan
Damieon George OL 6-6 345 Houston, Texas/North Shore
Traeshon Holden WR 6-3 196 Harbor City, Calif./Narbonne
Thaiu Jones-Bell WR 6-0 190 Hallandale, Fla./Miami Carol City
Demouy Kennedy LB 6-3 215 Theodore, Ala./Theodore
Jah-Marien Latham DL 6-3 297 Reform, Ala./Pickens County
Jase McClellan RB 5-11 200 Aledo, Texas/Aledo
Seth McLaughlin OL 6-4 278 Buford, Ga./Buford
Malachi Moore DB 6-0 180 Trussville, Ala./Hewitt-Trussville
Jahquez Robinson DB 6-2 185 Jacksonville, Fla./Sandalwood
Quandarrius Robinson LB 6-5 220 Birmingham, Ala./Jackson-Olin
Drew Sanders LB 6-5 230 Denton, Texas/Ryan
Timothy Smith DL 6-4 325 Sebastian, Fla./Sebastian River
Kristian Story DB 6-1 213 Lanett, Ala./Lanett
Ronald Williams Jr. DB 6-2 188 Ferriday, La./Hutchinson C.C./Ferriday
Roydell Williams RB 5-10 207 Hueytown, Ala./Hueytown
Bryce Young QB 6-0 190 Santa Ana, Calif./Mater Dei
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.