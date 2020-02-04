UAB doctors spreading heart health awareness during month of February

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re on your side focusing on your heart health and just how helpful those fitness trackers actually are.
One doctor at UAB tells us more people have become hyper-aware of their heart rate because of their fitness trackers, creating more anxiety.
He says a tracker is great at tracking your heart rate, but it’s not as accurate when detecting an irregular heart rhythm.
“If it motivates you to take care of yourself, that’s a great thing especially in relationship to just step counting. I think that if that’s a way for you to feel inspired to take care of yourself and stay active, that’s a great thing,” said Dr. Matthew Pflederer, UAB Assistant Professor of Cardiology.
He says you need to focus on the risk factors: high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, smoking, diabetes and obesity.
