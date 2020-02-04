Roots and Revelry: Linguine and Mussels

2 tbsp olive oil
1 tbsp chopped garlic
1 tbsp chopped shallots
1 oz red onion
1 oz poblano pepper
3 oz roasted red and yellow grape tomatoes
1 tsp chopped rosemary, thyme and parsley
2 oz cold cubed butter
9 mussels
4 oz fresh linguine
1/4 cup white wine
1/4 cup shellfish stock
1 oz shaved parmesan
1 tbsp chiffonade basil
Cook pasta in simmering salted water until al dente. Sweat garlic, shallots, onion and peppers in olive oil until garlic begins to toast. Add mussels, tomatoes, white wine, shell stock and chopped herb blend. Cover to allow mussels to steam. Add the cold butter and swirl the pan to incorporate. Nest the pasta in the center of a large bowl. Place the cooked mussels around and pour the remaining contents of the pan. Top with the chiffonade of basil and shaved parmesan
