Roots and Revelry: Linguine and Mussels

Cook pasta in simmering salted water until al dente. Sweat garlic, shallots, onion and peppers in olive oil until garlic begins to toast. Add mussels, tomatoes, white wine, shell stock and chopped herb blend. Cover to allow mussels to steam. Add the cold butter and swirl the pan to incorporate. Nest the pasta in the center of a large bowl. Place the cooked mussels around and pour the remaining contents of the pan. Top with the chiffonade of basil and shaved parmesan