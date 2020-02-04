Rape trial begins for former Birmingham police lieutenant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Opening statements and witness testimony begin in the rape trial of a former Birmingham police lieutenant.
Peter Williston is charged with first-degree rape.
A female relative of Williston's went to police in Morris in June 2018 and accused Williston of sexually abusing her from 2008 to 2011 when she was a teenager.
Prosecutors say the victim told her mother she was being sexually assaulted by Williston, but he was allowed to stay in the home.
Prosecutors told jurors, “We want you to find the defendant guilty of using his position in the household, of rape in 1st degree.”
Williston’s defense attorney said, “it is despicable what occurred.” He also asked jurors to leave emotion out of the case saying this was a case of a consenting relationship, even though one person was a teenager. The attorney also told jurors the age of consent in Alabama is 16.
The victim's testimony started Tuesday morning. She broke down crying during part of it.
The trial continues.
