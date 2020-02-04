No Iowa voting problems for Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The delay of voting results for the Democratic Primary results in Iowa last night surprised many and raised questions. Could we see issues with Alabama’s primary election come March 3?
WBRC Fox6 News reached out to Jefferson County’s Probate Judge Alan King and Secretary of State John Merrill . Both election officials were amused by the problems they saw in Iowa with the Democratic Caucus results. Still both men are confident there will be no problems here in Alabama.
Election officials in Iowa are pointing to problems with an app in reporting some of the election results. The app was not taking in all of the information correctly, but according to their election leaders, that has been fixed and correct results will be out.
Alabama does not depend on caucuses where people gather, discuss and then vote as a group. The state uses electronic election machines. The machines are watched by poll officials and some representatives of the candidates in the race.
Jefferson County Probate Judge Alan King said when voters go to the polls and vote, that vote will accurately be counted and the results posted.
“We have state of the art equipment throughout Jefferson County. We try to learn from each election,”King said.
King said there are schools and training sessions for poll workers, poll watchers and the candidates representatives that will be held over the next three weeks. There are some delays for results in Jefferson County that is due mainly the size of the county and remote locations.
King and Merrill said our method of voting should not lead to a voting delay or mess like what happened in Iowa.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.