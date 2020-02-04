Nearly half of recent house fires in Northport involve space heaters

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Northport Fire Rescue has responded to more than a dozen house fires since November.
They tell WBRC nearly half of them could have been prevented. Firefighters in Northport have worked 13 house fires since November.
Six of those were caused by space heaters or heating lamps. The most recent one burned a house down more than a week ago.
Last Sunday morning, Northport Fire Rescue was called to a home on Tom Montgomery Road. No one was injured in the fire, but flames burned through the roof and the house was considered a total loss.
Investigators believe the fire started from a space heater being used to heat a dog kennel near the rear of the home.
“We suggest with a portable space heater, you always keep it away from objects on the floor. That it is plugged directly into the wall instead of an extension cord,” according to Capt. Tony Gill with Northport Fire Rescue Service.
Firefighters suggest leaving three feet of space between the space heater and whatever you’re trying to keep warm.
