INGREDIENTS
4 cups cooked white rice (leftovers work great)
1 lb. stewed red kidney beans
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
4 sweet diced peppers
1 cup smoked ham, diced
1/4 cup green bell pepper
1/4 cup red bell pepper
1/4 cup yellow bell pepper
1/4 cup fresh chopped culantro or cilantrillo
DIRECTIONS
Heat sauce pan on medium until warmed to medium temperature.
Put about 3 tablespoons of olive oil in pan and put salmon in the pan. Season the salmon with garlic salt (or favorite seasoning). Allow to cook for about 2 to 3 minutes and flip. Season other side and add in 3 tablespoons of butter and crushed fresh garlic clove. Allow to cook for about 3 minutes.
Prevent your screen from going dark while you cook. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil and add the ham. Sauté for several minutes, until the ham has begun to turn golden brown. Then stir-in the rice and beans. Mix the ingredients well–the rice will turn a bit brown with the broth from the beans. Last, add the sweet peppers and the cilantro to the mixture. Continue cooking over medium heat for 5-10 minutes.
