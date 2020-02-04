Miami Fusion Cafe: Pan-seared salmon with garlic butter sauce

Prevent your screen from going dark while you cook. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil and add the ham. Sauté for several minutes, until the ham has begun to turn golden brown. Then stir-in the rice and beans. Mix the ingredients well–the rice will turn a bit brown with the broth from the beans. Last, add the sweet peppers and the cilantro to the mixture. Continue cooking over medium heat for 5-10 minutes.