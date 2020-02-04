Law enforcement and witness credited with saving a woman’s life in Brookside kidnapping honored

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Brookside honored several police officers and a witness Monday night who law enforcement credits with saving a woman’s life.
Brookside PD Chief Michael Jones commended the two Brookside Police Officers, five Jefferson County Sheriff Deputies, and witness for their bravery by awarding them with the Medal of Valor and a Lifesaving Award.
“Responding officers and deputies placed their own lives in danger while surrounding the suspect vehicle and negotiating with the armed suspect,” said Jones.
It all unfolded December 29, 2019, when police say witness Jay Bostic noticed a man and woman struggling near a white van. He called police and followed the van.
“We are here not be considered heroes. We are here to thank the police officers. They did a magnificent job,” said Bostic.
Chief Jones said he truly believe the officers actions saved the woman’s life.
The Brookside officers will also receive the Silver Star for Bravery.
All officers will also receive the Congressional Badge of Bravery which will be awarded in a future ceremony.
