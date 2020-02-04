Large entertainment center coming to Oxford

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - A large family entertainment center is on its way to Oxford.
Big Time Entertainment will be located on an undeveloped lot on Elm Street, just off I-20 and Highway 21 in Oxford. The site at one time held a cotton warehouse, but has been vacant for years.
The owners held a groundbreaking Friday, so construction will likely begin soon.
The two buildings of the business will house activities such as bowling, laser tag, mini-putt golf, climbing ropes, a restaurant, an arcade and a large track for go-karts.
All of this sits on about five acres and comprises 58,000 square feet.
One of the owners, Stan Bush, says his group looked at multiple sites in the Calhoun County area before picking this one.
“Sitting here, if you kind of look around, there are multiple different streets, including I-20, we probably are seeing 100-thousand traffic count a day, which is huge in that, as far as the visibility and success of Big Time,” Bush said.
This comes as other such venues have opened in nearby counties. Pell City is home to a Premiere Cinemas, for instance, that also houses a bowling alley, arcade and a zip line. In Gadsden, a former industrial building was turned into an indoor trampoline park, the Factory, and the owners of that business are planning a bowling alley, arcade and restaurant for a space in the Gadsden Mall that formerly held a Sears.
This, however, promises to be much bigger and offer more.
“This is basically taking all of those elements together, bringing them in under one roof,” said Bush. He also envisions such adult activities as team building exercises.
Big Time Entertainment is scheduled to open in late October or early November of this year.
