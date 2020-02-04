Large entertainment center coming to Oxford

This comes as other such venues have opened in nearby counties. Pell City is home to a Premiere Cinemas, for instance, that also houses a bowling alley, arcade and a zip line. In Gadsden, a former industrial building was turned into an indoor trampoline park, the Factory, and the owners of that business are planning a bowling alley, arcade and restaurant for a space in the Gadsden Mall that formerly held a Sears.