FIRST ALERT: Occasional showers and a few storms can be expected Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! It is a very mild start to the day thanks to cloud cover and southerly winds. Temperatures are generally in the upper 50s. We are watching a batch of showers that are moving in from the west this morning. Light rain will be possible during the morning hours, so make sure you drive carefully since the roads will be slightly slick. We will continue to see a chance for scattered showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon and evening. Best chance to see rain will be along and north of I-20/59. Areas south of I-20 will trend slightly drier this afternoon. It will remain very warm and cloudy today with high temperatures in the upper 60s with a few locations possibly climbing into the lower 70s. Rain chance will be around 50-60%.
FIRST ALERT: We want to give everyone a first alert for the potential to see strong and severe storms Wednesday afternoon and into the overnight hours of Thursday morning. The threat has increased slightly over the past 24 hours. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe storms for most of Central Alabama. A marginal risk has been issued for far east Alabama (low end threat). An area of low pressure is expected to develop in Louisiana and intensify as it moves to the northeast into Tennessee. Ahead of the low, temperatures will likely warm up into the lower 70s in many locations. With just enough unstable air and plenty of wind shear, ingredients will be favorable for strong and severe storms. The main concerns will be damaging winds and the chance for an isolated tornado.
TIMING OF THE STORMS WEDNESDAY: We think the greatest threat for strong and severe storms will be along and west of I-65 tomorrow. The highest unstable air will likely be confined along and south of I-20 as well. We will likely start tomorrow morning very warm with temperatures in the 60s and a chance for a few showers. The bulk of the rain and storms are expected to move into Central Alabama during the late afternoon and evening hours after 3pm. The storms could develop and form into a line Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Unstable air could linger along and south of I-20 Wednesday night, so we will have to pay close attention to Chilton, Coosa, Clay, Shelby, and even Talladega counties for the potential to see strong and severe storms. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings in case they are issued during this time period.
MORE RAIN THURSDAY: A cold front will move into our area Thursday morning, but it will likely stall and become a slow mover. Rain will likely surge along the front Thursday producing showers for areas along and south of I-20/59. A severe threat could be possible for far southeast Alabama early Thursday morning, but our severe weather threat will come to an end. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 50s Thursday afternoon as rain begins to move out of our area.
POTENTIAL RAINFALL: We are still thinking we could see rainfall totals around 1-3 inches through Thursday night across Central Alabama. We will continue to monitor the potential to see flooding. We are expecting minor issues at this point. Flash flooding could be a concern if a band of heavy rain forms and moves over the same spots tomorrow night.
COOLER FRIDAY: We could see some wrap around moisture behind this system Thursday night into Friday morning. With temperatures dropping into the 30s, it would not surprise me if we saw a few flurries develop in higher elevations of North Alabama Thursday night into early Friday morning. Moisture will be very limited, so I am not expecting any issues. We will trend dry Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low to mid-50s.
WEEKEND FORECAST: We are expecting another chance for showers to develop across Central Alabama Saturday afternoon and evening as a weak cold front moves through our state. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 50s Saturday. Most of the rain should be out of here by Sunday morning. Sunday will likely be our best day of the next seven as we will enjoy dry conditions, a sunny sky, and highs flirting with 60°F.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information regarding the severe potential tomorrow. We will keep you updated through there.
Have a great Tuesday!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.