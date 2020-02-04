FIRST ALERT: Occasional showers and a few storms can be expected Tuesday

TIMING OF THE STORMS WEDNESDAY: We think the greatest threat for strong and severe storms will be along and west of I-65 tomorrow. The highest unstable air will likely be confined along and south of I-20 as well. We will likely start tomorrow morning very warm with temperatures in the 60s and a chance for a few showers. The bulk of the rain and storms are expected to move into Central Alabama during the late afternoon and evening hours after 3pm. The storms could develop and form into a line Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Unstable air could linger along and south of I-20 Wednesday night, so we will have to pay close attention to Chilton, Coosa, Clay, Shelby, and even Talladega counties for the potential to see strong and severe storms. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings in case they are issued during this time period.