Etowah Co. residents can now buy pistol permits online

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Etowah County residents now have a more convenient way to apply for, and even receive, pistol permits.
Instead of coming to the sheriff's office and applying in person, residents can now apply online. They can even renew their permits that way.
The sheriff’s office contracted with a vendor that allows citizens to apply online for a $3 fee on top of the $20 per year price of the permit itself.
For another $2, they'll even mail it to your home address.
To apply, simply go to this link and search for the tab that says “Pistol Permits.” The drop down menu will lead you to the “Download Form” option, where you can apply.
The online permit application was supposed to be up next week, but went up a week early and surprised the sheriff himself with its success.
“We’re actually up and running now, and as of 8:00 this morning, I think we’ve sold somewhere around 12 permits. So, that’s probably about what we do in a day here at the counter. So, it’s put us ahead of schedule of where we’d normally be,” Sheriff Jonathon Horton said.
You can apply online any time of day or night, but if you choose to pick up your permit in person, the counter is only open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
