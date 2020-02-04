Do you know the leading cause of death in Women? New study shows most American’s don’t

“We have risk factors that we can do things about – and risk factors we can’t do things about. Aging we can’t change. We can’t change our genetics, we can’t change if we have had a history of heart disease,” says Dr. Rao. “But the things we can do something about is our blood pressure… cholesterol… and smokers, they just need to abandon the habit. Even one cigar can trigger a heart attack. Diabetes, and inactivity are also risks. Make sure you get at least 30 minutes of exercise 5 days a week.”