Do you know the leading cause of death in Women? New study shows most American’s don’t

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You see a woman who is nauseous, who says she’s really tired, and has shortness of breath. Would you think she’s having a heart attack?
Those are exactly some of the a-typical symptoms women can experience during a heart attack.
“Women are less likely to have classic chest discomfort, so they are more likely to have a typical symptoms,” explains Dr. Anuradha Rao. She’s a Cardiologist affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Health Medical Center in Birmingham. “Women might just get profound fatigue, shortness of breath, nausea, sweating, and that would be it. They may not have any chest discomfort, or they may have discomfort not in the chest, in the jaw, or shoulder or shoulder blade.”
That’s one of the many reasons doctors are urging everyone to know that heart disease is the number one killer of women.
February is Heart Health Month, and Friday January 7th is “Go Red for Women” day. It’s a campaign that started back in 1996, but even now, many people don’t realize that heart disease is behind about 1 in every 5 deaths of women.
“We’re learning that 80 percent of millennials don’t know that heart disease is the leading killer. We have made such gains in community education but it seems like we have to revisit it again,” says Dr. Rao.
A recent survey from the Cleveland Clinic show that many Americans think breast cancer is the leading cause of death for women.
Doctors say women need to know the risk factors, and know which ones apply to them, and make healthy choices to reduce their risk.
“We have risk factors that we can do things about – and risk factors we can’t do things about. Aging we can’t change. We can’t change our genetics, we can’t change if we have had a history of heart disease,” says Dr. Rao. “But the things we can do something about is our blood pressure… cholesterol… and smokers, they just need to abandon the habit. Even one cigar can trigger a heart attack. Diabetes, and inactivity are also risks. Make sure you get at least 30 minutes of exercise 5 days a week.”
Brookwood Baptist Health Medical Center is raising awareness about heart health all month with a series of events like free blood pressure screenings and educational seminars. You can see the complete schedule below, and find out more information on their website www.BrookwoodBaptistHealth.com.
Wednesday, Feb. 5 Noon to 1 p.m. Learn About TAVR Shelby Baptist
Friday, Feb. 7 All Day National Wear Red Day Brookwood Baptist Health
Friday, Feb. 7 Noon to 1 p.m. Women’s Heart Disease Lunch Princeton Baptist
Wednesday, Feb. 12 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Heart Failure Seminar Jasper Rec/Senior Center
Thursday, Feb. 13 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. ‘Let’s Talk Senior’: Heart Health Princeton Baptist
Thursday, Feb. 13 Noon to 1 p.m. AFib Seminar Brookwood Baptist
Wednesday, Feb. 19 Noon to 1 p.m. PAD Seminar Shelby Baptist
Monday, Feb. 24 Noon to 5 p.m. Red Cross Blood Drive Brookwood Baptist
Wednesday, Feb. 26 Noon to 1 p.m. Healthy Heart Strategies Brookwood Baptist
Thursday, Feb. 27 Noon to 1 p.m. Healthy Heart Strategies Citizens Baptist
Every Tuesday & Wednesday in February Free Blood Pressure Checks for All 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at Brookwood Baptist and 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Princeton Baptist
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.