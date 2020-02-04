DCH Health System host hiring fair Tuesday in Brookwood

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - West Alabama Works and DCH Regional Health System are hosting a hiring event Tuesday, February 4 at the Brookwood High School Annex.
They’re looking for qualified people who could fill a number of positions. Prior experience in healthcare isn’t necessarily a requirement for some of these jobs.
Full time and part time jobs are available. You can sign up through West Alabama Works Career Connect System.
Shelton State Community College and the Alabama Career Center System will also be there to discuss training and funding opportunities for those seeking jobs like the Ready To Work program. Hospital representatives will also explain the positions they want to fill.
“Anyone who has experience with any kind of patient care or cashier experience. We’re looking for folks who have office and customer service experience,” explained Lauren Collier, Outreach Coordinator for West Alabama Works.
This hiring event is Tuesday at the Brookwood High School Annex from 5pm to 7pm.
