Cullman deputies arrest 2 in My Affordable Roofing investigation, say folks could be out $167,045

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) investigators arrested two people they say were defrauding victims through a company called My Affordable Roofing.
Tuesday, February 4, 2020, John David Boggs, 45 years old of Louisville, KY and Amanda Christine Lairsey, 32 years old of Spring Hill, TN, were arrested and charged with five counts of Theft of Property 1st, respectively.
Recently, CCSO Investigators received multiple cases involving My Affordable Roofing which is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky and is owned by Boggs and Lairsey.
Boggs and Lairsey opened a location in Cullman in the spring of 2018 after a massive hail storm damaged many homes and businesses in Cullman.
CCSO Investigators began receiving multiple reports about My Affordable Roofing employees taking victims’ money, not showing back up and ignoring phone calls from their clients.
CCSO Investigators began a lengthy investigation and found that My Affordable Roofing did complete a few jobs in the very beginning of 2018, right after the hail storm, but began to sell other jobs and did not complete the work.
As of January 16th 2020, CCSO had taken six reports from victims. The total loss to victims, just in Cullman, is $167,045.
Estimates are there could be up to 30 total victims in the Cullman County area that have still not filed a report.
During the investigation, CCSO investigators were contacted by a civil attorney that made CCSO aware of a pattern with My Affordable Roofing owners John David Boggs and Amanda Lairsey.
Investigators were able to discover a pattern of the same type of practices extending across states from Indiana to Florida.
Investigators were also able to uncover that Mr. Boggs was deeply in debt after multiple recent purchases in the state of Florida of luxury homes, a large fishing yacht and leasing private aircraft from money earned from his victims in Cullman, as well as other states.
Consulting with the civil attorney, as well as through the investigation, investigators estimate the losses to victims in all the states combined could be well over one million dollars.
“This is a major case and we are still encouraging anyone that could be a victim of My Affordable Roofing to come forward. It appears through our investigation these suspects blatantly deceived customers and took their money with no intention of doing the work”, said Sheriff Matt Gentry. “I would like to commend the investigators who worked long hours on this case and who are continuing to work on this case so the victims can hopefully recover their money,” added Gentry.
Other charges maybe pending as the investigation continues.
Both suspects have made bond.
If you believe you may be a victim of My Affordable Roofing please contact Investigator Trevor Clemmons with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
