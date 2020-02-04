Cullman County System credits anti-flu cleaning machine for lower flu numbers

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman County School System is reporting lower flu absence numbers this season, while other systems are having to shut down.
School leaders say it is because of the recently purchased anti-flu cleaning machines.
The superintendent says absences are down by less than 10 percent across Cullman County Schools this flu season since they added the new machines back in September. They have seven that rotate between the 29 campus sites in the school system. The machines spray disinfectant around the room like a fog, but instead of hanging in the air, it clings to the surface of objects and kills germs.
The system was hit hard by the flu virus a few years ago and had to cancel classes for a day and a half, but hope this will help them make it through flu season without having to do that.
“As of right now - it’s working for us. I’m not saying that the flu won’t get worse because it could, but for us - we feel like it’s making a difference,” said Dr. Shane Burnette, Superintendent.
“Not just flu season - stomach virus, strep throat, anything like that it’s helped out. When we first started using it back in the fall, I tracked trend numbers. When we first started using it from last year to this year and we saw more attendance this year,” said Kayla Burgess, Lead Nurse, Cullman County School System.
The superintendent says they use them in schools at least once a week. Schools with higher levels of sickness or classrooms with more cases where students have gotten sick get cleaned more often.
