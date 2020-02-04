Brookside and Jefferson County heroes awarded for bravery in kidnapping case

Brookside and Jefferson County heroes awarded for bravery in kidnapping case
Brookside officers, Jeffco deputies, hero honored (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | February 3, 2020 at 6:00 PM CST - Updated February 3 at 6:00 PM

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - For their bravery in saving a kidnapped victim, two Brookside Police Officers, five Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies and a hero citizen were honored Monday night during the city council meeting.

They all received the Medal of Valor and a Lifesaving Award.

Officers, deputies, hero honored in Brookside
Officers, deputies, hero honored in Brookside (Source: WBRC)

The officers, a deputy and witness Jay Bostic saved a kidnapped woman in December. Her rescue and the suspect’s arrest were caught on the officers’ body cameras.

In addition, the Brookside officers received the Silver Star for Bravery.

Officers, deputies, hero honored in Brookside
Officers, deputies, hero honored in Brookside (Source: WBRC)

The Congressional Badge of Bravery will be awarded in a separate ceremony, at a later date.

Hero Bostic got a lifesaving medal.

Officers, deputies, hero honored in Brookside
Officers, deputies, hero honored in Brookside (Source: WBRC)

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.