Brookside and Jefferson County heroes awarded for bravery in kidnapping case

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - For their bravery in saving a kidnapped victim, two Brookside Police Officers, five Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies and a hero citizen were honored Monday night during the city council meeting.
They all received the Medal of Valor and a Lifesaving Award.
The officers, a deputy and witness Jay Bostic saved a kidnapped woman in December. Her rescue and the suspect’s arrest were caught on the officers’ body cameras.
In addition, the Brookside officers received the Silver Star for Bravery.
The Congressional Badge of Bravery will be awarded in a separate ceremony, at a later date.
Hero Bostic got a lifesaving medal.
