Birmingham Mayor and a Jeffco Commissioner disagree over crime numbers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales got into a dispute over crime numbers Tuesday. In fact, the Mayor left the Birmingham City Council to attend the county commission committee meeting at the courthouse.
It began over a discussion about two buildings in east Birmingham for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and then it led to talks about crime in the Huffman area. Woodfin said the numbers are down. Scales countered with people living in East Birmingham are scared of crime.
A representative from the Sheriff’s Department said there is a need for a place to house the violent crime unit so victims of crime could come and meet with investigators.
People in east Birmingham then talked about the need to have more of a law enforcement presence. Mayor Woodfin came to the courthouse and presented numbers to the media that the crime stats for the east precinct are down.
The stats show murder is down 33 percent, rape 33 percent, and violent crime 22 percent.
Jefferson County Commissioner Joe Knight said the building proposal was originally included a sheriff’s substation in the area. Woodfin is opposed to putting a sheriff’s substation near the east precinct.
“Let’s not include victims if they were not a part of the conversation just because people can’t get what they wanted. I don’t think that is right. I think that is politicizing the issues of crime,” Woodfin said.
Despite the numbers presented by the mayor, Scales says there is a crime problem in East Birmingham citing a lock down at Smith Elementary and a murder near Huffman High School. “So if the stats say something that some say doesn’t exist that is fine, but (listen to) the people who actually live there. That is what makes the difference. The people who live in the community like myself we understand the crime,” Sales said.
The commission did not move forward with the proposal until they hear from the Birmingham Police Chief and the Sheriff to make sure there is no conflict.
