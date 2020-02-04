Alabama senior group bringing Hee Haw back to a new generation

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Five decades ago, Hee Haw was a highly successful television show that aired weekly in the 1970s to the early 80s.
It was a show starring Roy Clark and Buck Owens, along with a cast of thousands and weekly guest entertainers. The show was both a comedy and variety show depicting slapstick-type humor.
Now, a senior group from Hanceville is determined to introduce Hee Haw to an entire new generation of fans.
“It was a popular TV series and something everybody can enjoy,” said Jamie Brown, president of the senior outreach organization. “We have a lot of talent and we have worked extremely hard. I’m proud to say I’m in charge of this.”
Brown is also director, writer and producer of the production. The Hee Haw play can be seen at the Donald Green Center on February 13 at 2 p.m. and on February 29 at the Hanceville Civic Center at 2 p.m.
