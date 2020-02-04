ADPH: If you’ve visited mainline China recently, call us

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s health leaders issue new message concerning the coronavirus.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) asks that people who have traveled to mainland China (this does not include Hong Kong, Macau or Taiwan) and returned to the United States on or after January 22, 2020, to contact the Infectious Diseases and Outbreaks Division as soon as they arrive in Alabama.
The phone number for (ID&O) is 1-800-338-8374.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has set interim exposure risk categories and movement restrictions for individuals who may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV.
ADPH will use these categories to determine requirements for returning travelers until 14 days after leaving mainland China. Right now there are no cases in Alabama.
Dr. Burnestine Taylor, medical officer, Disease Control and Prevention, ADPH, stated, “Risk depends on exposure, so those exposed to ill persons are at greater risk of infection. However, the situation is evolving, and risk will depend on how efficiently the virus spreads, and how sick it makes people. Exposure includes, but is not limited to, travel to mainland China or close contact with a person with symptomatic laboratory-confirmed 2019-nCoV infection. At this time, no cases have been identified in Alabama.”
High Risk (Stay at home. No public activities. Daily active monitoring by ID&O staff for 14 days after last exposure.)
•Travel from Hubei Province, China.
•Living in the same household as, being an intimate partner of, or providing care in a nonhealthcare setting (such as a home) for a person with symptomatic laboratory-confirmed 2019-nCoV infection without using recommended precautions for home care and home isolation.
•The same risk assessment applies for the above-listed exposures to a person diagnosed clinically with 2019-nCoV infection outside of the United States who did not have laboratory testing.
Medium Risk (Remain home. Avoid congregate settings including but not limited to classrooms, shared offices, churches, public transportation, and remain out of public places where close contact with others may occur. Daily active monitoring by ID&O for 14 days after last exposure.)
•Travel from mainland China outside Hubei Province
•Living in the same household as, an intimate partner of, or caring for a person in a nonhealthcare setting (such as a home) to a person with symptomatic laboratory-confirmed 2019-nCoV infection while consistently usingrecommended precautions for home care and home isolation.
•Close contact with a person with symptomatic laboratory-confirmed 2019-nCoV infection, and not having any exposures that meet a high-risk definition.
•The same risk assessment applies for close contact with a person diagnosed clinically with 2019-nCoV infection outside of the United States who did not have laboratory testing.
•On an aircraft, being seated within 6 feet of a traveler with symptomatic laboratory-confirmed 2019-nCoV infection; this distance correlates approximately with 2 seats in each direction.
Low Risk (No restrictions unless symptoms develop at which time they should contact ID&O immediately. Self-Observation – report development of symptoms to ID&O immediately.)
•Being in the same indoor environment (a classroom, a hospital waiting room) as a person with symptomatic laboratory-confirmed 2019-nCoV infection for a prolonged period of time but not meeting the definition of close contact.
•On an aircraft, being seated within two rows of a traveler with symptomatic laboratory-confirmed 2019-nCoV infection but not within 6 feet AND not having any exposures that meet a medium- or a high-risk definition.
For more information, please visit the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Outbreak page here. For information specific to Alabama, please visit the website here.
