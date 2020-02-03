UPDATE: Woman missing, felony arrest warrants issued for second person of interest in Brookside prostitution case

Contrary to conflicting social media posts by persons not involved in the case investigation, Brookside investigators have not released any statements referencing “not believing the victim” or claiming the “victim is lying to police.” The victim’s case is an ongoing investigation and we continue to gather evidence as the case investigation progresses. At this point in the investigation there is enough evidence that substantiates the victims claims of prostitution. There is evidence that was presented in reference to her claims that she was forced against her will. The victim is a drug addict which makes these cases extremely difficult to investigate. Whether she has been forced into addiction or her addiction is voluntary is still under investigation. At this point in the investigation we are concentrating our efforts on finding the victim, helping her receive proper treatment, and continuing to gather the facts and evidence in the case investigation. A press conference was held at 8:30pm Saturday night to clarify the facts and circumstances surrounding this case.