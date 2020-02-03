UPDATE: Woman missing, felony arrest warrants issued for second person of interest in Brookside prostitution case

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - Sunday evening Brookside Police released an update on a prostitution investigation from Jan. 30, 2020. Because of the details and very specific information, WBRC FOX6 is posting the news release in its entirety.
Brookside Police: "At approximately 3:30pm on 1/30/20 Brookside Officers responded to the 100 block of Church Street after receiving a call for assistance from Utility Investigators in reference to utility theft. A white male suspect fled the residence upon making contact with the Utility Investigators. Brookside officers arrived on the scene. A female was located inside the residence. The residence was in horrible condition with no running water or utilities. Upon further investigation the female stated she was a victim who was drugged and forced against her will to have sex with numerous unknown males in exchange for money, drugs, or stolen goods for more than a year. The victim gave investigators a written statement along with a lengthy interview. The officers began to investigate the victim’s claims.
A search warrant was issued for the residence. At approximately 12:15pm the Brookside Tactical Operations Unit and forensic Investigators executed a search warrant on the residence. Officers located a large amount of syringes, stolen credit cards and property from numerous victims in and around Jefferson, Walker, and Shelby counties, narcotic paraphernalia, and additional confidential items of evidence. Investigators are working to identify numerous potential theft victims at this time as evidence is being processed. The suspects were not in the residence at the time of warrant execution.
Brookside Investigators are searching for Steven Hollier, identified person of interest suspected of Promoting Prostitution, Theft of Services, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, theft charges, with potential felony charges pending the conclusion of the investigation. Investigators are also working to identify every one of the suspects who allegedly sexually assaulted the victim. Additional suspects may be identified and named as the investigation continues with charges pending.
The alleged sexual assault victim reported a crime to investigators. Just as any other claim made to law enforcement, that report will be investigated thoroughly to determine if a case can be established. She named two suspects that she stated were actively involved in sexual prostitution who forced her to trade sex for money, drugs and property with numerous random men. The victim stated the offenses have been going on for more than a year. No claims have been shared or released that reference “sex slavery” or the victim being “held hostage or against her will.” She claims she was forced into prostitution. The ways and means of the “force” is still under investigation. All suspects named as person(s) of interest are innocent until proven guilty. The case investigation will determine if probable cause exist to pursue charges in reference to the victim’s statement to police.
A person of interest previously named in the ongoing prostitution investigation Logan Williams turned himself in to Brookside Detectives Saturday afternoon. He is currently cooperating with the investigation. Mr. Williams has been placed under arrest for warrants issued on previous charges from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office for Failure To Appear, Burglary, Theft, & obstruction of Justice. All existing warrants are listed with no bond. No charges have been filed against Williams in the ongoing prostitution case at this time. He has been transferred to the Jefferson County Jail.
Felony arrest warrants have been issued for the second person of interest named in this case, Steven Hollier for the charge of Theft of Services 2nd & Utility Tampering. Hollier is still evading capture.
The family of Shannon McKinney reported her missing Saturday afternoon. She is a 25yo, white female, 5’3, 140 lbs, brown eyes, brown hair. McKinney is the victim of the prostitution case reported on Thursday. She left a women’s treatment center early Friday morning. The family is deeply concerned for her safety and believe she may be with the suspect Steven Hollier.
Contrary to conflicting social media posts by persons not involved in the case investigation, Brookside investigators have not released any statements referencing “not believing the victim” or claiming the “victim is lying to police.” The victim’s case is an ongoing investigation and we continue to gather evidence as the case investigation progresses. At this point in the investigation there is enough evidence that substantiates the victims claims of prostitution. There is evidence that was presented in reference to her claims that she was forced against her will. The victim is a drug addict which makes these cases extremely difficult to investigate. Whether she has been forced into addiction or her addiction is voluntary is still under investigation. At this point in the investigation we are concentrating our efforts on finding the victim, helping her receive proper treatment, and continuing to gather the facts and evidence in the case investigation. A press conference was held at 8:30pm Saturday night to clarify the facts and circumstances surrounding this case.
The Department of Homeland Security Investigations, the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office, along with numerous law enforcement partners are assisting with this case investigation. If you have information on the location of Shannon McKinney please call Detective Bynum at (205) 674-9275. Please keep Shannon and her family in your prayers. We pray for her safe return home."
