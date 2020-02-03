New storm shelter will open soon in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - As we prepare for the possible threat of some bad weather on Wednesday, the city of Chelsea is working to open a new storm shelter.
The shelter will be at the Chelsea tennis courts. This is in an area that Chelsea continues to see growth.
The city contracted with a company out of Bessemer to build the facility. It’s been recently delivered here, but there is still some work that must be done do to get it up and running.
The building will also serve as a bathroom for the tennis courts. The city says they saw two needs for this area. So they decided to accomplish both those needs with one building.
They hope to have it ready for people to use before we enter the severe weather season here in Alabama. Mayor Tony Picklesimer says the goal is to have it operational by March 1.
“The back part of the shelter will be a 30-person storm shelter that we will open in the event of tornado watch, or any event that requires shelter,” says Picklesimer. “We will open that to our citizens.”
It is located between Chelsea and Westover. For that reason, Mayor Picklesimer says that folks from Westover are also welcome to use the shelter.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.