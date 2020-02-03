Man killed in wreck in Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police say a man was killed when he ran into a ditch rolling his car several times.
Officers responded to a single-vehicle accident Sunday in the 5200 block of E University Blvd just before midnight.
Officers found the car upside down with the male driver partially ejected. The man was killed.
The Accident Reconstruction Unit responded and took over the investigation.
Witnesses said the driver was traveling westbound on E University Blvd when he veered to the right attempting to avoid something in the roadway. The vehicle left the roadway and ran into a ditch where it rolled several times landing in the intersection of University Blvd and Avalon Pl.
