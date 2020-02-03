Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — A man that federal authorities say was a leader of al-Qaida in Iraq and is suspected in the killing of two in Fallujah 14 years ago ran an Arizona driving school and was known by friends and acquaintances in Phoenix as an outgoing, friendly member of the city's Iraqi community. The Arizona Republic reported Sunday that 42-year-old Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri had been in the U.S. for more than a decade and had recently married and had a child. The Department of Justice said Friday that Ahmed and other members of al-Qaida shot and killed a lieutenant and an officer with the Fallujah Police Directorate in 2006.