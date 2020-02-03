Jefferson County schools team up with Public Libraries to offer new e-book program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students in Jefferson County now have a new way to access books and other library materials. The board of education is teaming up with Public Libraries in the county for a new e-book and audio book partnership.
“The Technology helps us reach more people, helps more people have access to information,” says the Executive Director of Jefferson County Library Cooperative Tobin Cataldo.
Students can access all the digital materials from the library through a new school specific app called “Sora.” The goal is to increase literacy and give more children access to library resources.
“Students get access to the schools collection of content, and when a school district partners with us through this program they get access to age specific content in our collection, so they don't even need a library card,” says the Executive Director of Jefferson County Library Cooperative Tobin Cataldo.
Right now, the program is in place in three school districts, and they are working to expand it to more.
“Our goals are to simplify access to these critical resources for our children and to grow community partnerships,” explains Cataldo.
“The Public Libraries in Jefferson County are exceedingly pleased to explore another opportunity for partnership and look forward to doing our part to help strengthen and support our community,” says Cataldo.
