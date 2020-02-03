Flying Biscuit: Red velvet pancakes

1.25 pint 2% milk
¼ cup cocoa mix
1/2 ounce red food coloring
¼ cup granulated sugar
1 pound of your favorite buttermilk pancake batter
INSTRUCTIONS
In a large mixing bowl combine milk and cocoa mix – with a small whisk mix thoroughly. Add in the red food coloring, granulated sugar and buttermilk pancake mix. Whisk until you reach a smooth paste without lumps
Icing
8-ounce package of cream cheese
¼ cup granulated sugar
4 ounces of margarine
8 ounces of powdered sugar
INSTRUCTIONS
In a separate bowl, add the cream cheese, granulated sugar and margarine. Using a small hand mixer blend the two together until it is all one color. Stop the mixer add the powdered sugar and blend until it is a gummy mixture. Add the milk and blend to a creamy consistency.
Now it is time to cook those pancakes and spoon on the cream cheese topping and top with sliced strawberries…enjoy!
