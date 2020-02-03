FIRST ALERT: Enjoy dry weather Monday; Rain is likely this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We are starting the work week dry with temperatures mostly in the 40s. Birmingham is in the 50s while areas in east Alabama are as chilly as the mid to upper 30s. It is a cool start to the day, but it is going to be a warm week ahead! With southerly winds at 5-10 mph today, temperatures are going to rebound back into the lower 70s this afternoon. It will feel like a spring afternoon with cloud cover increasing throughout the day. Good news is that we remain dry today, but rain chances look to go up as we head into tomorrow morning and into the rest of the week.
FIRST ALERT: We could start Tuesday morning with cloud cover and a chance for spotty showers. It will be a good idea to grab the umbrella tomorrow morning and keep it with you through Thursday evening. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid-50s Tuesday morning. Temperatures will likely rebound back into the upper 60s Tuesday afternoon with scattered showers increasing in coverage throughout the day. Expect occasional showers with a chance for a few rumbles of thunder. Severe weather not expected Tuesday.
NEXT BIG THING: A wave of energy will likely develop Wednesday afternoon and evening along the Gulf Coast. Depending on the location of where the area of low pressure will develop will likely dictate who will see strong and severe storms. In a setup like this, rain will be very likely across North and Central Alabama. The greatest instability and wind shear could remain along the Gulf Coast. I think the best chance to see strong and severe storms will be from Montgomery south towards the Gulf Coast. For Central Alabama, we will have a small chance for a few strong storms, but the greatest threat will be to our south. Damaging winds and a brief spin-up tornado will be the primary concerns with this system. I think the greatest chance for stronger storms will likely develop late Wednesday evening and continue into southeast Alabama early Thursday morning. For now, the threat for our area is low (1 out of 5 threat). If the forecast changes, we will let you know!
RAINFALL POTENTIAL: With heavy rain setting up across the Southeast by the middle part of the week, we will have to monitor for the potential to see flooding across North and Central Alabama. Rainfall totals are estimated to add up around 2-3 inches for most of Central Alabama through Friday morning. Some locations could see higher rainfall amounts. Flash Flooding could be a concern if heavy rain falls over certain spots over an extended period of time. We will monitor this potential all week long.
RAIN ENDS LATE THURSDAY NIGHT: Thursday will give us additional chances for showers and a few storms. Best chance to see rain will be along and south of I-59. Temperatures are expected to drop throughout the day as cooler air moves in. We will likely start Thursday with highs in the 60s, but temperatures are expected to drop into the 50s by Thursday afternoon. We could see some wrap around moisture behind the system producing some light showers Thursday night into early Friday morning. Pending on how cool it gets, I would not be surprised if higher elevations saw a mixture of light rain and a few flurries. No significant issues are expected Friday morning as lows dip into the mid 30s.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Rain chances look to return again Saturday as another weak cold front moves through Central Alabama. Temperatures will likely climb into the upper 50s to near 60°F this weekend. Once the rain moves through Saturday, sunshine should return on Sunday. Next week is looking unsettled again with additional rain chances next Tuesday and Wednesday.
