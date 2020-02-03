FIRST ALERT: Enjoy dry weather Monday; Rain is likely this week

NEXT BIG THING: A wave of energy will likely develop Wednesday afternoon and evening along the Gulf Coast. Depending on the location of where the area of low pressure will develop will likely dictate who will see strong and severe storms. In a setup like this, rain will be very likely across North and Central Alabama. The greatest instability and wind shear could remain along the Gulf Coast. I think the best chance to see strong and severe storms will be from Montgomery south towards the Gulf Coast. For Central Alabama, we will have a small chance for a few strong storms, but the greatest threat will be to our south. Damaging winds and a brief spin-up tornado will be the primary concerns with this system. I think the greatest chance for stronger storms will likely develop late Wednesday evening and continue into southeast Alabama early Thursday morning. For now, the threat for our area is low (1 out of 5 threat). If the forecast changes, we will let you know!