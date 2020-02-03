Does your family have a plan to escape a fire?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Over the weekend, Jefferson County saw its fire deaths rise to three.
A man and his two-year-old daughter were killed in a house fire in Birmingham. Authorities say there were no smoke detectors in the home.
The Birmingham Fire Department is pushing to have smoke detectors in every home within the city. You also need to have plan on what to do in case of a fire. This is as critical as having smoke detectors.
The latest fire which claimed two lives happened early Sunday morning. It was in the 4200 block of 8th Ave. N. People in the community tell WBRC Fox6 News the father ran back in the home to get his two-year-old.
The Birmingham Fire Department says all parents should develop a plan for escape. There there should be two ways out of the house. Discuss this with your family. That plan should be practiced about four times a year.
“Especially with the little kids. Make sure the kids know what the escape plans are. Once you are outside make sure the family knows where you are going to meet. So we have some type of accountability, so we know everyone is out of the home.” Lt. Orlando Reynolds with the Birmingham Fire Department said.
Another key point, teach your children not to hide from a fire under a bed or in a closet. Tell them to go towards firefighters if they see them.
Time is important and the more everyone knows what to do, the better chance they will survive.
