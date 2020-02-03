Cullman EMS crews now have new tools to help children with autism

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman county emergency responders now have a new tool, to help children with autism or other sensory needs.
Starting this week, each Cullman EMS ambulance is being outfitted with a "Carter Kit."
It’s a bag packed with things like noise cancelling headphones, fidget toys, and a weighted blanket, all aimed at helping help calm a child during an emergency.
"Children with spectrum disorders, it can be very challenging for them when you have law enforcement, fire and ems, and it can be an overload situation, so anything we can do to help keep them calm so we can take care of them better and better address the situation its going to be a win for everybody,” says James Curtis, the Director of Cullman EMS What makes the kits even more special – is the 5 year old little boy they are named after.
Carter has autism. He lives in Michigan, and his Dad and came up with the idea after seeing the unique needs of his youngest son.
“To be able to take one of these tools use it and allow a kid to destress and take their mind off what could be going on during a stressful situation, it’s going to really help,” says Carter’s Dad, Justin Severs.
Carter's dad, is also a police officer. So he knows first-hand how helpful this kits will be. "Being on calls we have dealt with a lot of this. It's not just for autism either. You go to a car accident and you can give a kid something to comfort them and take their mind off the situation,” says Severs.
He teamed up with two of his friends who stepped in to help launch the program. One even donating the money for the first 10 kits, which were given to five departments in Michigan.
"We want to have a tool where they can quickly deploy them where there is a special needs child or even an adult that needs a little bit of comfort to have those sensory items that will calm them down in a potentially traumatic time,” says Andrew Keller, co-founder of the Carter Kits program.
They program just launched two months ago, and since then they have gotten more than 150 requests from emergency departments in almost two dozen states.
Cullman EMS was the first outside of Michigan to receive the kits, and Carter and his Dad came to deliver them in person.
“He gets excited talking about carter kits,” says Severs as he watches Carter carry one of the kits.
The tools inside, were carefully chosen, through advice from a Michigan Autism support group, and Carter himself.
“We went to a hockey game a couple of months ago and he’s never able to sit through a sporting event,” says Carters Dad. “We took one of these squishy balls out, and he sat through the entire game with it.”
Right now, the kits cost about $60 each. They are working with vendors to create a system to streamline costs and meet all the requests.
The Carter Kits delivered to Cullman, were all paid for through a local donation from a Cullman State Farm Insurance Agent.
If you want to learn more about the program, or offer support, visit www.Carterkits.org
