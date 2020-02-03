Brookside Police need help finding missing woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Brookside Police are getting numerous tips on the whereabouts of a missing 25-year-old woman.
Shannon McKinney was reported missing by her family, and they fear she may be in danger. Brookside Police Chief Mike Jones provided an update on the case Monday afternoon.
Jones said tips are coming in and they are checking them out. They believe McKinney and her boyfriend, who is also being sought, may still be in the area, but so far they have had no luck finding them.
Chief Jones said two investigations are underway. The first is a prostitution case.
Authorities believe McKinney was involved in prostitution. She, her boyfriend Steven Hollier, along with another man, were living illegally in an abandoned home in Brookside.
McKinney was found and turned over to a drug treatment facility, but she left that facility. Her family then reported her missing.
The second case is a missing person’s case. The chief said this may be a case of sex trafficking, but it was not a sex slave case as some on social media have speculated. Jones said they are still trying to figure out all of the details.
“The level of force the victim was forced into prostitution is obviously under investigation. The ways and means of that force, whether she was living for a drug habit, whether was living for food, whether she was living for housing, whether she was forced by physical force... all that is pending investigation obviously,” Jones said.
Jones asks anyone with information about McKinney or Hollier contact the Brookside Police Department at 205-674-9275.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.