Deputies: Hayden Mayberry died by suicide, probable hanging

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a man missing since November has been found.
Authorities say Hayden Mayberry died by suicide, probable hanging.
Mayberry disappeared from the Boldo community north of Jasper. His body was located Saturday on Pine Drive in a thick wooded area.
Deputies say they don’t know if they have the full story just yet on what happened to Mayberry. If you know anything about this case call the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 302-6464.
