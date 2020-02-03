2 people killed in separate accidents on Hwy. 78 in Adamsville

A person was killed Monday morning in an accident on Hwy. 78 in Adamsville. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | February 3, 2020 at 7:51 AM CST - Updated February 3 at 8:46 AM

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were killed Monday in accidents on Hwy. 78 in Adamsville.

Authorities say a pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle overnight and another person died in an accident.

Authorities have identified the pedestrian as 63-year-old Dennis Keith Eddy, who was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Hwy. 78 and Faust Court around 12:45 a.m. The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

The second accident happened Monday before 8 a.m. on Hwy. 78 in front of Walmart.

Authorities have not released additional information at this time. We will update this story when we learn more.

