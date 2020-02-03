2 people killed in separate accidents on Hwy. 78 in Adamsville

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were killed Monday in accidents on Hwy. 78 in Adamsville.
Authorities say a pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle overnight and another person died in an accident.
Authorities have identified the pedestrian as 63-year-old Dennis Keith Eddy, who was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Hwy. 78 and Faust Court around 12:45 a.m. The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with police.
The second accident happened Monday before 8 a.m. on Hwy. 78 in front of Walmart.
Authorities have not released additional information at this time. We will update this story when we learn more.
