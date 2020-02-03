Attorney General responds to family’s complaint in officer involved shooting

GORDO, Ala. (WBRC) - Wallace Wilder died during an officer involved shooting in Gordo in August.
Last month, Wilder’s family and members of the State and local branches of the NAACP asked state authorities to release more details about the case. They held a press conference outside the Pickens County Sheriff’s Department.
Loved ones blame the department for Wilder’s death. They claim he did not have a gun when deputies shot and killed him inside of his apartment.
An attorney representing the family also said Wilder was shot at least four times. They believe the pace of the investigation is moving too slow.
They also feel authorities didn’t answer most of their questions the last time they spoke. Last Friday, Attorney General Steve Marshall was in Tuscaloosa. He said the State Bureau of Investigation isn’t finished investigating the case.
“We met with the family actually before that press conference to relay to them that once we receive the investigative file that we would then do our due diligence and be able to meet with them again. And at this point once that file is received, our office will evaluate and determine whether or not the case goes to a grand jury,” Marshall explained.
Wilder’s family has also asked that the officers involved in the shooting be placed on leave until the investigation concludes. Pickens County Sheriff Todd Hall declined to comment about the shooting.
