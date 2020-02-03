Amy Grant coming back to Birmingham in May

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Singer-songwriter and Contemporary Christian and pop music favorite Amy Grant is coming back to Birmingham in the spring of 2020.
Grant will play at Lyric Theatre on Saturday, May 23.
Grant was the first CCM artist to have a platinum record, the first to hit No. 1 on the Pop charts, and the first to perform at the GRAMMY Awards.
Since then, Grant has been strumming her way through a 30-plus year career as a singer-songwriter, author, television host, and speaker.
She has sold more than 30 million albums world-wide, including three multi-platinum, six platinum, and four gold.
Grant has won 6 GRAMMY Awards and 26 Dove Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a star on the Music City Walk of Fame.
Additionally, she was most recently inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in Nashville.
Grant lives with her family, including husband Vince Gill, in Nashville, Tennessee, and is widely known for her philanthropy and involvement in local causes and charitable organizations.
Her own organization, The Helping Hands Foundation, has afforded her the opportunity to identify needs around her and the resources to help meet them.
Grant's concert at Lyric Theatre is Saturday, May 23 starting at 8:00 p.m.
All seats are reserved and cost $69.50 & $49.50.
Tickets go on sale Friday. Feb. 7 at 10:00 a.m.. You can click here for ticket information.
