Watch #17 Auburn ‘Swag Surf’ after Tigers 75-66 win over #13 Kentucky

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) -Auburn’s 75-66 win over Kentucky is the Tigers first signature win of the season and the Tigers celebrated with fans ‘swag surfin’ in the middle of the court.
“Kentucky is the toughest team we’ve played so far. I think we stepped up, we went from good to very good, but can we build on it,” said Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl.
“That’s why we stayed to make history, and like you said fans should get used to this because we work hard, but it shouldn’t be a surprise when we beat teams like Kentucky,” added Auburn center Austin Wiley.
“We know the importance of every game, one loss can put you into a tough spot. We want to have a good seed going into March Madness so we take each game very seriously,” Auburn guard Samir Doughty said.
Auburn’s win over Kentucky in the Elite 8 last year and it’s win over the Wildcats Saturday night is Auburn’s first back-to-back wins over Kentucky in 30 years.
“We struggled, we struggled,” said Kentucky head coach John Calipari.
Auburn and Kentucky are now tied for second in SEC play at 6-2.
