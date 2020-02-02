Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A cool Sunday morning will be followed by a sunny Groundhog-Super Sunday afternoon but strong to severe thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday. Damaging winds up to 60 mph and a brief tornado are the primary threats. Today, however, we begin with clear skies and chilly temperatures. With the dry air will come sunny skies and temperatures near 65 this afternoon.
The dry conditions will continue into tomorrow before a strong area of low pressure approaches from the west. Warmer temperatures will continue until then with highs approaching 70 Monday afternoon. Clouds and rain chances will return by tomorrow night with rain beginning in Northwest Alabama. This will signal a return to a wetter weather pattern through most of the remainder of the week. Warm, moist air will return from The Gulf even as the area of low pressure approaches and several waves of disturbed weather will rotate across the region bringing generally light rain Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Strong storms Tuesday will remain to our west with rainfall generally light across Central Alabama. Storms will begin forming along the Texas-Louisiana Coasts Tuesday and move north toward the Lower Mississippi River Valley Wednesday. With increasing warm, moist air in place we could see the development of the previously mentioned strong-to-severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and tornadoes beginning Wednesday afternoon with the threat continuing into Wednesday night.
The Severe Weather Threat will still depend, in part, on how warm temperatures become Wednesday afternoon but a large area of rain capable of producing up to three-inch rainfall totals is possible with this system. The entire system will move east of the area by Thursday as another surge of cooler, drier air returns bringing a dries, calmer, cooler end to the work week with afternoon highs ranging from 54-57. Overnight lows will be around 40.
