Sunday Morning Weather

The dry conditions will continue into tomorrow before a strong area of low pressure approaches from the west. Warmer temperatures will continue until then with highs approaching 70 Monday afternoon. Clouds and rain chances will return by tomorrow night with rain beginning in Northwest Alabama. This will signal a return to a wetter weather pattern through most of the remainder of the week. Warm, moist air will return from The Gulf even as the area of low pressure approaches and several waves of disturbed weather will rotate across the region bringing generally light rain Tuesday afternoon and evening.