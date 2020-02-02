Pelion woman arrested in connection with bomb threat at Fort Ponds Elementary School

PELION, S.C. (WIS) - A Pelion woman has been arrested in connection to a bomb threat that was called into Fort Ponds Elementary School.
Felissa Connelley is facing charges of threatening the use of weapons of mass destruction.
On December 13th, 2019 an unknown female caller said that “there is a bomb in the school.” The phrase was repeated twice to the school employee who took the call.
The school was then safely evacuated all students and faculty. Three other local schools were also placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.
SLED responded to the scene and used bomb-detecting dogs to clear the school. No devices were found.
Investigators later discovered the call was made from a voice-over internet protocol phone app.
Several search warrants for electronic records revealed that the call was made by Felissa Connelley.
On January 31st, Connelley was arrested at the Masters Inn on Commerce Dr in Cayce. She was transported to the Lexington County Detention Center without incident. She has since been released on a $10,000 bond.
