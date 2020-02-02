One adult, one child killed in Birmingham house fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were killed in an early morning house fire on Sunday.
When Birmingham Fire responded to the scene, they were met by two of the occupants outside. The occupants informed firefighters that three people were still in the home.
Firefighters managed to rescue a child that was in the home. However, firefighters found an adult male and a female child deceased.
According to authorities, there were no smoke detectors in the home.
